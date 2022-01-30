Evercore ISI Analysts Give Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) a $150.00 Price Target

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) received a $150.00 price target from investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TER. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.68.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $112.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.81 and a 200 day moving average of $134.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35. Teradyne has a one year low of $102.51 and a one year high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $389,801.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,339 shares of company stock worth $2,579,874 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Teradyne by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $5,465,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $816,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

