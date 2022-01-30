Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Down 76.0% in January

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 76.0% from the December 31st total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 511,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EVVTY opened at $119.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.97. Evolution AB has a 1-year low of $96.42 and a 1-year high of $201.76.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVVTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Evolution AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolution AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

