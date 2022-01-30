Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.23.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AtonRa Partners raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.18. 2,591,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733,657. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $66.80 and a 52 week high of $158.00.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

