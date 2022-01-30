Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS EXSR opened at $163.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.17. Exchange Bank has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $180.00.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Company Profile

Exchange Bank engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Real Estate-Commercial, Real Estate-Construction, Commercial, Loans and Receivables, Lease Financing, and Consumer. The Real Estate-Commercial segment comprises of loans used to finance the acquisition of commercial real property.

