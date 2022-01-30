Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Receives $44.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:EXFY traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $26.66. The stock had a trading volume of 339,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,614. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.90. Expensify has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $51.06.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $37.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expensify will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Expensify stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

About Expensify

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

