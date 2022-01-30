Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.16-0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $276-286 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.14 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $12.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.07 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 118.57%. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXTR. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Extreme Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.13.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $58,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $253,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,596,741. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 209,004 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

