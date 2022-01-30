Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.24

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 888066 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$211.10 million and a P/E ratio of -53.75.

In other news, Director Gregory Harold Smith purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$26,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 670,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$87,100.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

