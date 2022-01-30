Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 37 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,772,616,000 after purchasing an additional 105,582 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in KLA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after purchasing an additional 516,588 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,729,000 after purchasing an additional 42,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in KLA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in KLA by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,325,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,429,000 after purchasing an additional 69,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

KLAC opened at $366.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $273.24 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.07.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KLAC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.00.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

