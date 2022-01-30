Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 79 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,934,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in CDW by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,486,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $259,654,000 after acquiring an additional 892,876 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in CDW by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $413,286,000 after acquiring an additional 235,708 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CDW by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,088,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,181,000 after acquiring an additional 203,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in CDW by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,617,000 after acquiring an additional 202,232 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW opened at $184.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.00. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $130.22 and a 1 year high of $208.71. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDW. Evercore ISI started coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

