Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,574 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBL. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,882 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 43.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 718 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,667 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBL opened at $64.18 on Friday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBL. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.32.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.