Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after buying an additional 158,535 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 148,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 102,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

Shares of T opened at $25.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.13. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $180.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.10, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

