Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.43.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $201.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

