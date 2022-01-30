Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,553,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,850,342,000 after purchasing an additional 318,930 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,717,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,526,249,000 after acquiring an additional 119,371 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,956,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,491,488,000 after acquiring an additional 24,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,415,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,218,588,000 after acquiring an additional 140,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $572.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $225.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $625.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $592.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.52 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

