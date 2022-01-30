Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPD. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.37. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

