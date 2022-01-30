Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $5.87 Million Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF accounts for 1.3% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 65,761 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 834,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,838,000 after acquiring an additional 32,651 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 24,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13,991.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 382,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,065,000 after acquiring an additional 380,277 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period.

PFF stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day moving average of $38.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

