Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 10,184 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,184 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PZA. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 132,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.16 and a 12 month high of $27.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.