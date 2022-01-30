Financial Contrast: MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) and SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) and SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SQZ Biotechnologies has a beta of 5.2, suggesting that its share price is 420% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MeiraGTx and SQZ Biotechnologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx $15.56 million 41.25 -$57.99 million ($1.84) -7.85 SQZ Biotechnologies $21.00 million 8.85 -$50.52 million N/A N/A

SQZ Biotechnologies has higher revenue and earnings than MeiraGTx.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.8% of MeiraGTx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of MeiraGTx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MeiraGTx and SQZ Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx -391.81% -37.57% -24.03% SQZ Biotechnologies -432.38% -51.18% -30.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MeiraGTx and SQZ Biotechnologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx 0 0 3 0 3.00 SQZ Biotechnologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

MeiraGTx currently has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 83.52%. SQZ Biotechnologies has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 504.23%. Given SQZ Biotechnologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SQZ Biotechnologies is more favorable than MeiraGTx.

Summary

MeiraGTx beats SQZ Biotechnologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1. The company was founded on March 20, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer. The company also develops SQZ-AAC-HPV, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors in monotherapy and in combinations with other immune-oncology agents. Its additional platforms in development are SQZ Activating Antigen Carriers; and SQZ Tolerizing Antigen Carriers. SQZ Biotechnologies Company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

