FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $31.92 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up about 1.4% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $31,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 22.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLK opened at $808.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $888.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $897.55. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $670.28 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $987.21.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

