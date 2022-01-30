FineMark National Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,120,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,047,000 after purchasing an additional 830,122 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,662 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,688,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,873,000 after purchasing an additional 774,900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,251,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,592,000 after acquiring an additional 921,218 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,973,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $970,554,000 after acquiring an additional 231,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,885 shares of company stock worth $3,457,788 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

MS opened at $101.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $106.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.03.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

