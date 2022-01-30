FineMark National Bank & Trust Invests $10.75 Million in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,750,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth $1,599,368,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 180.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,302 shares during the period. Greylock Xiii GP LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $862,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 2,034.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,386 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 133.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB opened at $142.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $90.71 billion and a PE ratio of -11.82. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $39,990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $4,390,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,176,873 shares of company stock valued at $215,245,800. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABNB. Citigroup lifted their target price on Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

