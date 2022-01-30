FineMark National Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,237.76.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,667.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,801.56 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,831.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,808.56.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

