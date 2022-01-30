Finminity 24 Hour Volume Reaches $557.00 (FMT)

Finminity (CURRENCY:FMT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Finminity has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Finminity has a total market capitalization of $150,504.65 and $557.00 worth of Finminity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Finminity coin can currently be bought for $0.0819 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00048843 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.78 or 0.06845304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,952.50 or 0.99891713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00052118 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00053270 BTC.

Finminity’s total supply is 9,302,524 coins and its circulating supply is 1,837,542 coins. Finminity’s official Twitter account is @finminity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Finminity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Finminity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Finminity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

