Fintel (LON:FNTL) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) traded down 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 226 ($3.05) and last traded at GBX 226 ($3.05). 21,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 38,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235 ($3.17).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 223.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 226.87. The stock has a market cap of £235.59 million and a P/E ratio of 26.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.63.

Get Fintel alerts:

In related news, insider David Thompson purchased 23,673 shares of Fintel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.83) per share, for a total transaction of £49,713.30 ($67,071.37).

Fintel Plc provides regulatory, business support, and software services to professional financial advisers, financial intermediaries, and product providers operating within the retail financial services market in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Research & FinTech.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Fintel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.