FIO Protocol Price Up 5.1% This Week (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0976 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $46.02 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000154 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002472 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004007 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 806,821,616 coins and its circulating supply is 471,436,339 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.