First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Plans Dividend of $0.20

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) announced a dividend on Friday, January 28th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.1975 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th.

First Business Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by 28.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. First Business Financial Services has a payout ratio of 19.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Business Financial Services to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.97. 51,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,003. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $276.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.93. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $33.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average of $28.77.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 26.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FBIZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Business Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of First Business Financial Services as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

