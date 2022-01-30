First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) CFO Buys $99,360.96 in Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $770.24 per share, with a total value of $99,360.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $750.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.14. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $591.52 and a 1 year high of $947.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $838.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $836.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.