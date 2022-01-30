First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) CFO Buys $99,360.96 in Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $770.24 per share, with a total value of $99,360.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of FCNCA opened at $750.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.14. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $591.52 and a 1 year high of $947.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $838.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $836.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.
