First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of FFIN opened at $46.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.87. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.27%.

In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,274 shares of company stock worth $115,113. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

