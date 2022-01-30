First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FHB. Compass Point cut First Hawaiian from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered First Hawaiian from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $31.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average is $28.02.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $63,004.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,496,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,822,000 after buying an additional 113,407 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,092,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,162,000 after buying an additional 876,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,393,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,194,000 after buying an additional 750,929 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,723,000 after purchasing an additional 669,290 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,853,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,553,000 after purchasing an additional 74,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Hawaiian (FHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.