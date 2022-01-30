First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.14.

FRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of FRC stock opened at $169.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.05 and its 200 day moving average is $202.26. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $143.60 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 11.47%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in First Republic Bank by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 165,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,068,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in First Republic Bank by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,206,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,784,000 after buying an additional 41,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 16.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.