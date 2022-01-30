First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,401 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $208.66 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.79 and a 1-year high of $249.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.11 and its 200 day moving average is $230.19.

