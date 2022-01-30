First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,404 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REZ. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 810.6% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 250.6% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period.

REZ stock opened at $91.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.02 and a 200-day moving average of $91.14. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $98.89.

