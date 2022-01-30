First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 9,889 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) by 87.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,889 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWV. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,786,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter.

VTWV stock opened at $134.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.31. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $120.84 and a 1 year high of $156.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $1.067 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

