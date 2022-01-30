First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $199.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $149.43 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.57. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.73.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

