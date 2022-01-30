First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ DDIV traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $32.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,731. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $35.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average is $32.40.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%.
