First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ DDIV traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $32.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,731. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $35.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average is $32.40.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 43,655 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.