First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 55.8% from the December 31st total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of MCEF stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $19.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,578. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.98. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $23.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th. This is a boost from First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $818,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. HAP Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 33,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,785,000.

