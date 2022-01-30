First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 163.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $49.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average of $49.78. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $53.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.171 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

