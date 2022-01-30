First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EPRE) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EPRE) traded up 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00. 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EPRE) by 2,079.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 4.16% of First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

