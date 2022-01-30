Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their under review rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Flowtech Fluidpower stock opened at GBX 134.50 ($1.81) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 134.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 133.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £82.71 million and a PE ratio of 168.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.99. Flowtech Fluidpower has a 12-month low of GBX 91.20 ($1.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 156.50 ($2.11).

Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through two segments, Components and Services. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, electrical control panels, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

