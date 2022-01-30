Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their under review rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Flowtech Fluidpower stock opened at GBX 134.50 ($1.81) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 134.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 133.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £82.71 million and a PE ratio of 168.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.99. Flowtech Fluidpower has a 12-month low of GBX 91.20 ($1.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 156.50 ($2.11).
Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile
