Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Lowered to “Sell” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on UZAPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Flughafen Zürich from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a hold rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Flughafen Zürich from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Flughafen Zürich stock opened at $181.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.56. Flughafen Zürich has a 1 year low of $165.00 and a 1 year high of $208.99.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

