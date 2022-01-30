Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

UZAPF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS UZAPF opened at $181.49 on Wednesday. Flughafen Zürich has a fifty-two week low of $165.00 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.56.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

