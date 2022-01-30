FOAM One Day Volume Reaches $87.00 (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One FOAM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0350 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FOAM has a total market cap of $11.09 million and approximately $87.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FOAM has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FOAM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00045448 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00108320 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.