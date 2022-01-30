Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 17,339 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 160,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,626,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 820,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,568,000 after buying an additional 323,503 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. 9.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. HSBC raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Sanofi stock opened at $52.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day moving average is $50.22. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.