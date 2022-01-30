Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 1,449 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lowered its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,090 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.0% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 664.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,356 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.51.

NASDAQ FB opened at $301.71 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.50 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $839.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $327.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.27.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total transaction of $37,471.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 328,540 shares of company stock worth $110,505,067. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.