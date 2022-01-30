Fractal (FCL) Hits Market Cap of $1.23 Million

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Fractal has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $133,862.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fractal has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0743 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00048111 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.93 or 0.06846788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,931.26 or 1.00106015 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00050696 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00052251 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

