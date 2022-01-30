Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in January

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Fraport from €76.00 ($86.36) to €80.00 ($90.91) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

OTCMKTS FPRUY remained flat at $$35.00 during trading hours on Friday. Fraport has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $39.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day moving average is $33.69.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

