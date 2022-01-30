Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in January

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Fraport from €76.00 ($86.36) to €80.00 ($90.91) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

OTCMKTS FPRUY remained flat at $$35.00 during trading hours on Friday. Fraport has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $39.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day moving average is $33.69.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

