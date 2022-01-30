Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price cut by Wolfe Research from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.65.

NYSE:FCX opened at $36.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average of $37.38. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $46.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after buying an additional 40,247 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $1,770,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% in the third quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $53,898,000 after buying an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 30.6% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 48,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $9,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

