Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

FREQ stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $5.06. 153,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,585. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $58.37. The stock has a market cap of $175.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 14.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.16). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.00% and a negative return on equity of 42.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 8,715.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,444,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,828 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,730,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 5,179.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 700,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 19.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,070,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,585,000 after acquiring an additional 501,654 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,332,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,190,000 after acquiring an additional 486,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

