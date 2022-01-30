Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €51.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) received a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective from Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($48.07) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($59.09) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($43.18) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €47.40 ($53.87).

FRE stock opened at €36.65 ($41.65) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €35.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €40.13. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($90.91).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

