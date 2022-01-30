Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the December 31st total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FJTSY opened at $26.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.43. Fujitsu has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Fujitsu had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fujitsu will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

