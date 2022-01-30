Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the December 31st total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FJTSY opened at $26.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.43. Fujitsu has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Fujitsu had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fujitsu will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

