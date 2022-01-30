Function X (FX) Market Cap Hits $243.35 Million

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2022

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Function X coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001579 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Function X has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $243.35 million and $2.75 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

  • Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,693.13 or 0.99925456 BTC.
  • Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00071526 BTC.
  • Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003931 BTC.
  • Venus (XVS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00020684 BTC.
  • Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002596 BTC.
  • Offshift (XFT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00030387 BTC.
  • mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.
  • Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.93 or 0.00487607 BTC.
  • Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
  • Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx.

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.